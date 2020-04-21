Bon Jovi scraps summer tour due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Rather than simply postponing, Bon Jovi has cancelled the entirety of its upcoming North American tour as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The news was announced Monday morning in an official statement shared via the rock band’s social media channels.

It read: “Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely.”

The 18-date trek was intended to promote the band’s upcoming 15th studio album, Bon Jovi 2020 — which is currently slated for a May 15 release worldwide.

Seemingly acknowledging Ticketmaster’s recently controversial refund policy — whereby ticketholders are eligible for refunds only when a show is cancelled, as opposed to when a show has simply been postponed — the Livin’ on a Prayer rockers said that cancelling the tour would “enable ticketholders to get refunds.”

“These are trying times. [This will] help pay their bills or buy groceries,” Bon Jovi wrote. “You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you.”

The group concluded: “We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.”

On June 10, the Bon Jovi 2020 tour was set to kick off in Tacoma, Wash. Along the way, frontman/founder Jon Bon Jovi and Co. were set to play Toronto for a one-off, July 10 performance at the Scotiabank Arena, before concluding the tour with two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City (July 27 and 28).

Jon Bon Jovi of U.S. rock band Bon Jovi performs on stage during the ‘This House is Not for Sale’ concert tour at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 10, 2019. Walter Bieri / EPA

The 57-year-old singer had also invited Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams to join the band on tour as a special guest opening act.

A physical copy of the upcoming Bon Jovi album was promised with the purchase of each ticket to the tour, however, it’s unlikely that previous ticketholders will receive their complimentary copy of Bon Jovi 2020 due to the cancellation.

For additional updates and information, you can visit the official Bon Jovi website.

Cancelled Bon Jovi 2020 tour dates

June 10 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

June 11 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

June 13 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

June 16 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose

June 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

June 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

June 23 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

June 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

June 26 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 14 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

July 16 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

July 19 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

July 25 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 28 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Additional shows and concerts affected by the novel coronavirus can be found here.

