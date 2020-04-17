Banksy unveils home bathroom art while in coronavirus lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Banksy, the anonymous, U.K.-based street artist, has shared a new piece of art… but with a twist.

The new artwork appears to come from the comfort of his home.

In the installation, which Banksy shared on his official Instagram page Wednesday morning, the artist’s signature rats are seen running amok and causing chaos in what appears to be his own bathroom.

Banksy’s much-loved graffiti pieces are typically found in remote and obscure locations across the globe, however as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it seems he was left with no choice but to work from home.

Though he’s done indoor installations in the past, it seems to be the first in Banksy’s nearly three-decade-long career in which he’s given his fans and followers a look into his home — or at least a portion of it.

Story continues below advertisement

In the piece, Bansky not only utilizes his graffiti talents but also some of the items found within his bathroom, including a light switch and a towel holder, from which two of the reckless rats are seen swinging.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Another one of the infamous rodents seems to be carelessly urinating into Banksy’s toilet as well, making a mess all over the seat, while one has jumped onto a tube of toothpaste, causing it to splatter all over the wall.

Meanwhile, other pests seem to have displaced the artist’s mirror, while another is seen it its reflection making red markings on the opposite wall.

1:48 Street artist Banksy apparently unveils Valentine’s Day mural Street artist Banksy apparently unveils Valentine’s Day mural

“My wife hates when I work from home,” Banksy wrote in the caption.

Updates and additional information regarding Banksy and his artwork can be found through the artist’s official website.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

0:40 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says it will be ‘significant’ amount of time before government considers easing border restrictions Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says it will be ‘significant’ amount of time before government considers easing border restrictions

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—