Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Banksy unveils home bathroom art while in coronavirus lockdown

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 11:26 am
Banksy's work-from-home art during the coronavirus lockdown.
Banksy's work-from-home art during the coronavirus lockdown. Banksy / Instagram

In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemicBanksy, the anonymous, U.K.-based street artist, has shared a new piece of art… but with a twist.

The new artwork appears to come from the comfort of his home.

In the installation, which Banksy shared on his official Instagram page Wednesday morning, the artist’s signature rats are seen running amok and causing chaos in what appears to be his own bathroom.

Banksy’s much-loved graffiti pieces are typically found in remote and obscure locations across the globe, however as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it seems he was left with no choice but to work from home.

View this post on Instagram

. . My wife hates it when I work from home.

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on

Though he’s done indoor installations in the past, it seems to be the first in Banksy’s nearly three-decade-long career in which he’s given his fans and followers a look into his home — or at least a portion of it.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Stardust’ — Watch the first clip from the upcoming David Bowie-inspired movie

In the piece, Bansky not only utilizes his graffiti talents but also some of the items found within his bathroom, including a light switch and a towel holder, from which two of the reckless rats are seen swinging.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Another one of the infamous rodents seems to be carelessly urinating into Banksy’s toilet as well, making a mess all over the seat, while one has jumped onto a tube of toothpaste, causing it to splatter all over the wall.

Meanwhile, other pests seem to have displaced the artist’s mirror, while another is seen it its reflection making red markings on the opposite wall.

Street artist Banksy apparently unveils Valentine’s Day mural
Street artist Banksy apparently unveils Valentine’s Day mural

“My wife hates when I work from home,” Banksy wrote in the caption.

Updates and additional information regarding Banksy and his artwork can be found through the artist’s official website.

READ MORE: ‘Capone’ trailer — Tom Hardy is Al Capone in 1st look at movie

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says it will be ‘significant’ amount of time before government considers easing border restrictions
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says it will be ‘significant’ amount of time before government considers easing border restrictions

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Banksycoronavirus lockdownWho is Banksybanksy artcoronavirus artBanksy 2020Banksy bathroomCOVID-19 artwork
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.