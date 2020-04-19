Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Town of Peace River declares local state of emergency

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 1:47 am
A street in downtown Peace River is shown flooded Saturday evening. .
A street in downtown Peace River is shown flooded Saturday evening. . Courtesy, Randy Doll

The Town of Peace River declared a local state of emergency Saturday evening due to flooding in the downtown area.

In a statement posted on its website, the town said the declaration was signed by Mayor Tom Tarpey at 9:44 p.m. Saturday.

The statement said Pat’s Creek Culvert started to overflow near Centennial parking lot around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials wrote they suspected an ice jam in the culvert was causing the culvert to overflow leading to flooding near 100 Avenue and 100 Street.

Contractors were called in to bring in dams to channel the water through the street towards Riverfront Park.

Crews were then planning to pump the water out of the park and into the river

Story continues below advertisement

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Peace River is approximately 489 kilometres north west of Edmonton.

State Of EmergencyPeace RiverLocal state of emergencytown of peace riverAlberta Alertpeace river emergencypeace river flooding
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.