Crime

22 more tickets issued across Nova Scotia for COVID-19 violations

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 11:42 am
Updated April 17, 2020 11:53 am
Halifax Regional Police patrol Point Pleasant Park on March, 23, 2020. .
Halifax Regional Police patrol Point Pleasant Park on March, 23, 2020. . Reynold Gregor/Global News

There have been at least 22 more tickets issued across Nova Scotia for violations to the province’s health protection and emergency management acts.

Nova Scotia RCMP say 18 more people have been charged since Tuesday, bringing the total number of tickets issued by Nova Scotia RCMP to 118.

READ MORE: Over 200 tickets issued across Nova Scotia since state of emergency declared

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

Halifax Regional Police say four more people have been charged since Tuesday, bringing their total to 114 since the state of emergency was declared.

Halifax police say they have responded to 1,185 COVID-19 related calls.

Police say the majority of these were in relation to being in prohibited areas under the Emergency Management Act.

READ MORE: Halifax police seize vehicle, issue ticket to woman violating COVID-19 emergency order

Fines under the health protection and emergency management acts range from $697.50 to $1,000.

