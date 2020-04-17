22 more tickets issued across Nova Scotia for COVID-19 violations

Send this page to someone via email

There have been at least 22 more tickets issued across Nova Scotia for violations to the province’s health protection and emergency management acts.

Nova Scotia RCMP say 18 more people have been charged since Tuesday, bringing the total number of tickets issued by Nova Scotia RCMP to 118.

Halifax Regional Police say four more people have been charged since Tuesday, bringing their total to 114 since the state of emergency was declared.

Halifax police say they have responded to 1,185 COVID-19 related calls.

Police say the majority of these were in relation to being in prohibited areas under the Emergency Management Act.

Fines under the health protection and emergency management acts range from $697.50 to $1,000.

