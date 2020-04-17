Quebec’s National Assembly to remain closed until May 5 due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The closure of Quebec’s National Assembly is extended until May 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The adjournment, which was announced on March 17, was expected to end next Tuesday.

Party leaders agreed that the ministers and deputies can be on the ground to support their fellow citizens and answer their questions about the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Does letting kids get coronavirus help build immunity among Quebec’s wider society?

The parties have also agreed on periods of exchange with ministers through virtual parliamentary committees to be held from April 24 to May 1. The hearing schedule will be made public later.

Government House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette said he believes the extended closure will allow the government to remain engaged and focus its efforts on managing the public health crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal House Leader Marc Tanguay said that technology makes it very easy to have discussions on major decisions made by the government.

READ MORE: Quebec doctors heed province’s plea for help as coronavirus cases surpass 15,000