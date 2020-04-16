City of Winnipeg to give details on plan to help older adults through coronavirus Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is expected to release details about a plan to help older Winnipeggers during the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

Mayor Brian Bowman will be joined by Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid and representatives from the United Way Winnipeg and A & O Support Services for Older Adults at a 2:30 p.m. press conference.

A release from the city says information about a new partnership will be released at the event.

Global News will stream the press conference live in this story.

