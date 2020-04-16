Manitoba health officials to update province on latest COVID-19 numbers Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will update ‘Tobans at 1 p.m. Thursday on the latest novel coronavirus numbers.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed and probable cases was at 246.

A fifth death was reported Wednesday, a woman in her 60s who lived in the Prairie Mountain Health Region who had an underlying medical condition.

Nine people were in hospital, with four in ICU. There were 132 active cases and 108 people have recovered.

The press conference comes after a marathon emergency session at the Manitoba Legislative building Wednesday, where the province granted itself emergency powers to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak for the next six months.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

