Thai babies given tiny face shields to wear for protection against coronavirus

Newborn babies in Thailand are being given miniature face shields to wear for protection against the novel coronavirus.

Babies born at a hospital in Thailand are being fitted with special masks to keep them safe from catching COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The masks are designed to stop droplets from sneezes or coughs from getting on the babies’ faces.

Turns out that on top of being useful, they’re pretty cute, too.

This photo taken through a glass window at a maternity ward shows nurses holding newborn babies wearing face shields, in an effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok on April 9, 2020. Getty Images

Bangkok’s Praram 9 Hospital shared a statement on its official Facebook page with a photo showing a nurse holding a baby while another worker slips a shield over its face.

“Safety is what we care about most,” the hospital writes in the statement.

The visors, BBC Thailand reports, provide new parents “peace of mind,” according to a translation by Buzzfeed.

The masks will not be worn all the time by the newborns. They’re mainly for transporting babies home from the hospital, BBC Thailand says.

As of Thursday, Thailand had more than 2,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths.

