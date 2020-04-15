1 new coronavirus case identified in New Brunswick, remote care to be provided when possible

New Brunswick health officials confirmed one new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 117.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said at a news briefing that the new case is an individual in their 40s who resides in the Campbellton region.

“It is encouraging to see this slow growth in the number of confirmed cases,” said Russell.

“It is only natural to wonder if this indicates an end to the outbreak. But we must not get ahead of ourselves and we must continue to do all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19,” she added.

According to the province, of the 117 cases, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and nine are the result of community transmission.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am much more concerned about community transmission right now… and with the expanded testing [it will help] because some people can have very, very mild symptoms and we want to know to what extent community transmission is occurring,” said Russell.

Russell encouraged people who are experiencing symptoms to get tested. The symptoms people need to watch out for include a new or worsening cough, fever, runny nose and headache. Those who are exhibiting at least two of these symptoms are advised to immediately self-isolate and contact 811.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province said 12 people have been hospitalized so far and seven have since been discharged. Three of the five patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit. To date, 77 people have recovered.

3:44 Coronavirus outbreak: An eerie look at empty cities around the world Coronavirus outbreak: An eerie look at empty cities around the world In a statement released on Wednesday, the province said the program provides a unique benefit by offering at-home care to people who might otherwise require hospitalization.“As with any other health-care setting, it is very important that you be truthful with Extra-Mural staff about any symptoms you may be experiencing,” said Russell. “They need to be ready if COVID-19 is potentially present in your home and to have the appropriate protective equipment when they visit.”Premier Blaine Higgs said at the press briefing that he will be exploring further an announcement by the federal government of a supplement to the salaries of essential workers, including those employed at long-term care facilities, who earn less than $2,500 per month. 1:23 When resources are scarce, how do doctors decide who gets care? When resources are scarce, how do doctors decide who gets care? “We have not received a lot of detail on how this program would work or how many – if any – New Brunswick workers will qualify,” said Higgs.“We believe that our front-line workers deserve all the support they can get, and I look forward to speaking with the other premiers, as well as the prime minister and the deputy prime minister, to learn more about this program.”The premier also announced that River Watch officials report that water levels have risen between Fredericton and Gagetown but, according to flooding forecasts, those levels should decrease in the coming days.“We know people will be tempted to go get a closer look at the waterways, to see how high the levels are,” said Higgs. “Flood tourism is never a good idea, and this is especially true as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19. The best place to be and to stay is at home.” Russell also announced that the Extra-Mural Program is taking steps to reduce the risk of spreading the virus through its work by providing care remotely, when possible, and screening patients and employees.In a statement released on Wednesday, the province said the program provides a unique benefit by offering at-home care to people who might otherwise require hospitalization.“As with any other health-care setting, it is very important that you be truthful with Extra-Mural staff about any symptoms you may be experiencing,” said Russell. “They need to be ready if COVID-19 is potentially present in your home and to have the appropriate protective equipment when they visit.”Premier Blaine Higgs said at the press briefing that he will be exploring further an announcement by the federal government of a supplement to the salaries of essential workers, including those employed at long-term care facilities, who earn less than $2,500 per month.“We have not received a lot of detail on how this program would work or how many – if any – New Brunswick workers will qualify,” said Higgs.“We believe that our front-line workers deserve all the support they can get, and I look forward to speaking with the other premiers, as well as the prime minister and the deputy prime minister, to learn more about this program.”The premier also announced that River Watch officials report that water levels have risen between Fredericton and Gagetown but, according to flooding forecasts, those levels should decrease in the coming days.“We know people will be tempted to go get a closer look at the waterways, to see how high the levels are,” said Higgs. “Flood tourism is never a good idea, and this is especially true as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19. The best place to be and to stay is at home.”