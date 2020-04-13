Coronavirus: 2 new cases identified in New Brunswick, testing protocol expanded

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 116.

At a press briefing, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said the first case is of an individual in their 40s in the Fredericton region and the second is of an individual in their 50s in the Campbellton region.

“We are learning how the virus spread and how we are alerted to its presence in our bodies,” said Russell.

She said that in recent weeks officials have learned that the symptoms of COVID-19 are broader than initially believed, so public health is changing its testing protocol.

Now people are being advised to monitor for the following symptoms: fever of 38 C, cough, runny nose, sore throat and headache.

Russell said that if an individual has two or more of those symptoms, they should self-isolate and call 811.

“The symptoms I have listed seem mild and common, but this virus has the potential to cause mild, moderate and severe symptoms.”

Russell also noted that this change in testing will likely result in an increased demand for testing, but she says the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton is well prepared for that.

Premier Blaine Higgs said at the press briefing that the government is taking steps to protect residents living in nursing homes during the pandemic.

These steps include not allowing visitors and implementing advanced screening processes for staff prior to their entering work, such as taking everyone’s temperature and requiring that several screening questions be answered.

Steps also include instructing on-site physicians and clinical staff to care for residents whenever possible, to avoid any unnecessary transfers to hospitals and to provide ongoing training for nursing home staff on the proper use of personal protective equipment.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation in our nursing homes, and we will take additional measures if needed as the pandemic continues,” said Higgs.

The premier also said law enforcement agencies are receiving calls regularly from people concerned about violations to the province’s state of emergency declaration, and they are responding.

According to the province, 17 tickets have been issued in the last seven days; 26 in total since the emergency order went into effect. Fines range from $292.50 to $10,200.

“Issuing fines is a last resort,” said Higgs. “Our goal is compliance, not punishment. I hope no one else puts himself or herself in a position where officers have to issue a ticket.”

