As of Tuesday, New Brunswick confirmed there are no new cases of the novel coronavirus to report, with the total number of cases still at 116.
At the press briefing, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said the province’s number of new infections has been low.
“We are moving in the right direction but we haven’t reached our destination,” said Russell. “We must maintain our resolve. We cannot let up, not even for a minute. Please, continue to stay at home as much as you possibly can.”
READ MORE: Coronavirus — 2 new cases identified in New Brunswick, testing protocol expanded
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
She also said that during this time, she has been touched by New Brunswickers’ messages asking how they can help others.
For that reason, Russell announced that people who want to donate items such as masks, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment should contact Service New Brunswick, which manages government procurement.
“While we have enough supplies in the health sector to meet the current demand, New Brunswickers have been calling the public health office asking how they can help those working in our hospitals, nursing homes and special care homes to stay safe,” said Russell. “These gestures of generosity are touching.”
READ MORE: 70 people in New Brunswick recovered from COVID-19, no new cases
According to the province, donors will be asked to complete and submit a form detailing specific information on the manufacturer, specifications and certifications of the material to be donated so it can be determined whether the material is free of contamination.
If a donation is accepted, specific instructions for delivery will be provided. Physical distancing will be followed in the drop-off and delivery process.
COMMENTS