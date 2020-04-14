Russell also said that New Brunswickers can help by staying healthy during the pandemic.
How to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak
“Routine illnesses can put further strain on an already stressed health-care system,” she said. “Look after yourself by eating healthy food, getting regular exercise and plenty of rest. We need you to be well as we go through this pandemic and for the recovery that will follow.”Premier Blaine Higgs, who was also at the press briefing, stressed the importance of staying connected with family, friends and neighbours during the pandemic.“Do something that helps someone else, and you will feel good at the same time,” said Higgs. “We are all struggling right now, so finding healthy ways to feel good are important.”
Coronavirus outbreak: An eerie look at empty cities around the world
Moreover, the premier announced that the one-time $900 New Brunswick Workers Emergency Income Benefit has been distributed to more than 33,000 people. The benefit was created for workers or self-employed people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.To date, the government has provided more than $30 million in benefit payments, said the province.The benefit was intended to provide a bridge for those who would be applying for Employment Insurance or the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit.“Since the federal program began on April 6, applications for the New Brunswick benefit have since closed. Applications which were submitted by the deadline continue to be processed,” the province said in a statement released on Tuesday. 