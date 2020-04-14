As of Tuesday, New Brunswick confirmed there are no new cases of the novel coronavirus to report, with the total number of cases still at 116.

At the press briefing, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said the province’s number of new infections has been low.

“We are moving in the right direction but we haven’t reached our destination,” said Russell. “We must maintain our resolve. We cannot let up, not even for a minute. Please, continue to stay at home as much as you possibly can.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus — 2 new cases identified in New Brunswick, testing protocol expanded

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She also said that during this time, she has been touched by New Brunswickers’ messages asking how they can help others.

Story continues below advertisement

For that reason, Russell announced that people who want to donate items such as masks, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment should contact Service New Brunswick, which manages government procurement.

“While we have enough supplies in the health sector to meet the current demand, New Brunswickers have been calling the public health office asking how they can help those working in our hospitals, nursing homes and special care homes to stay safe,” said Russell. “These gestures of generosity are touching.”

READ MORE: 70 people in New Brunswick recovered from COVID-19, no new cases

According to the province, donors will be asked to complete and submit a form detailing specific information on the manufacturer, specifications and certifications of the material to be donated so it can be determined whether the material is free of contamination.

If a donation is accepted, specific instructions for delivery will be provided. Physical distancing will be followed in the drop-off and delivery process.

1:24 How to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak How to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak “Routine illnesses can put further strain on an already stressed health-care system,” she said. “Look after yourself by eating healthy food, getting regular exercise and plenty of rest. We need you to be well as we go through this pandemic and for the recovery that will follow.”Premier Blaine Higgs, who was also at the press briefing, stressed the importance of staying connected with family, friends and neighbours during the pandemic.“Do something that helps someone else, and you will feel good at the same time,” said Higgs. “We are all struggling right now, so finding healthy ways to feel good are important.” 3:44 Coronavirus outbreak: An eerie look at empty cities around the world Coronavirus outbreak: An eerie look at empty cities around the world Moreover, the premier announced that the one-time $900 New Brunswick Workers Emergency Income Benefit has been distributed to more than 33,000 people. The benefit was created for workers or self-employed people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.To date, the government has provided more than $30 million in benefit payments, said the province.The benefit was intended to provide a bridge for those who would be applying for Employment Insurance or the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit.“Since the federal program began on April 6, applications for the New Brunswick benefit have since closed. Applications which were submitted by the deadline continue to be processed,” the province said in a statement released on Tuesday. Russell also said that New Brunswickers can help by staying healthy during the pandemic.“Routine illnesses can put further strain on an already stressed health-care system,” she said. “Look after yourself by eating healthy food, getting regular exercise and plenty of rest. We need you to be well as we go through this pandemic and for the recovery that will follow.”Premier Blaine Higgs, who was also at the press briefing, stressed the importance of staying connected with family, friends and neighbours during the pandemic.“Do something that helps someone else, and you will feel good at the same time,” said Higgs. “We are all struggling right now, so finding healthy ways to feel good are important.”Moreover, the premier announced that the one-time $900 New Brunswick Workers Emergency Income Benefit has been distributed to more than 33,000 people. The benefit was created for workers or self-employed people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.To date, the government has provided more than $30 million in benefit payments, said the province.The benefit was intended to provide a bridge for those who would be applying for Employment Insurance or the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit.“Since the federal program began on April 6, applications for the New Brunswick benefit have since closed. Applications which were submitted by the deadline continue to be processed,” the province said in a statement released on Tuesday.