70 people in New Brunswick recovered from COVID-19, no new cases

New Brunswick confirmed Saturday that there have been no new cases of novel coronavirus.

Of the 112 cases previously confirmed, 64 are travel-related, 36 are close contacts of confirmed cases, six are the result of community transmission and six remain under investigation.

According to the province, 10 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and five have since been discharged. Three of the five patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

The province said in a statement released on Saturday that to date, 70 people have recovered.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, says the results are encouraging but it is too soon to conclude that the spread of this pandemic is slowing in the province.

“The measures we are taking are not going to change,” said Russell.

“We do not want to become complacent and then find ourselves losing ground to this highly contagious disease.” Tweet This

“I know it is difficult but please keep doing what you are doing because it is clearly making a difference,” Russell said in a press release.

Premier Blaine Higgs thanked all essential workers for continuing to deliver critical services during the global pandemic.

“Many people who work in the private or public sectors would be enjoying time off this Easter weekend with family and friends,” said Higgs.

“Instead they are doing the most important work they will ever do. On behalf of your fellow New Brunswickers, thank you for working in these trying times.

“What you are doing is really appreciated.” Tweet This

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

