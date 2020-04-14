Calgary police looking for people who might have information about March homicides

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service offered updates to two March homicides on Monday, saying it is looking for people who might have details about the deaths.

So far in 2020, there have been 10 homicides; five “have been resolved,” police said.

Bow Trail homicide – March 14

Christophe Herblin, 56, was killed on March 14 while waiting for his business in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. to be secured after it was broken into earlier that morning.

“Several hours after the break-in, around 6 a.m., it is believed at least three offenders returned to the scene, where the fatal interaction occurred,” police said.

On March 19, CPS issued a plea for help identifying CCTV images of people who may have information about the homicide. Officers said they were able to identify them and now want to know where they are.

Kiara Leather, 19, of Calgary and Siksika Nation, is five-feet-seven-inches tall with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Fritz Chiefmoon a.k.a. Fritz North Peigan, 25, of Calgary, is wanted on multiple unrelated warrants. Chiefmoon is six-feet-three-inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair that is often braided.

Calgary police are looking for Kiara Leather and Fritz Chiefmoon. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Pineridge shooting – March 30

Police are looking for people who might have information about Aaron Elliot Castle’s murder.

On March 30 at 1 a.m., police responded to the 5700 block of 18 Avenue N.E. for reports of gunshots. Officers found Castle, 39, dead.

In addition to the ongoing search for Cody Edith Bradburn, 33, CPS wants to find two more people.

Zach Boston Zorn, 25, of Calgary, goes by “Boston” and is wanted on unrelated warrants. He is five-feet-eight-inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Dwayne Soroka, 37, of Calgary, is wanted on several unrelated warrants. He is six-feet tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head. Soroka has ties to Saskatchewan.

Calgary police are looking for Zach Boston Zorn (left) and Dwayne Soroka. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

If you have information about these cases, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.