Crime

Calgary police seek car in homicide investigation

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 4:33 pm
Calgary police are looking for a car they believe was involved in a homicide on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Calgary police are looking for a car they believe was involved in a homicide on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Calgary homicide detectives are looking for a car they believe was involved in Saturday’s homicide.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigating homicide after store break-in

A man had a “fatal confrontation” with at least three suspects outside his business in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. and died at the scene on Saturday morning, police said.

Officers said he was waiting for his business to be secured after a break and enter. Police believe three suspects were trying to get into an adjoining cannabis store through the victim’s business.

Calgary police are investigating a death that happened in the southwest on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Calgary police are investigating a death that happened in the southwest on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Global News

In a news release issued Sunday, police said they are looking for information about a black Dodge Caliber that has a distinctive chrome gas cap on the driver’s side. Police saw the car on CCTV between 3 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said to contact them about any cannabis store break-ins in the last month or the vehicle in question at the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.

Police said they will release more details about the case after the autopsy on Monday.

