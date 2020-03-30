Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate deadly Pineridge shooting

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 8:13 am
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 5700 block of 18 Avenue Northeast on Monday, March 3, 2020. .
Global News

Calgary police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting in the community of Pineridge on Monday.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of 18 Avenue Northeast at around 1 a.m. after multiple people reported hearing gunshots.

According to police, emergency crews arrived to find one man in medical distress, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are in the process of speaking with several potential witnesses and gathering surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 5700 block of 18 Avenue Northeast on Monday, March 3, 2020.
Global News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
