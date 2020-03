Send this page to someone via email

Police arrested “several suspects” after a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a disturbance in 1900 block of 62 Avenue S.E. before 8 p.m.

Police said officers found a person with a stab wound and they were rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

As of 10:15 p.m., no charges had been laid in connection with the stabbing.

