Halifax men stopped for speeding, charged for failing to maintain social distance

Two men in Halifax who were pulled over for speeding have been charged with failing to maintain a social distance of two meters. The charge stems from the Health Protection Act put into place to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to police, the men were travelling in a vehicle at a high rate of speed on Highway 101 Saturday at approximately 3 p.m., when a member of the RCMP’s South East Traffic Services stopped them.

Police say the officer used RADAR to check the speed, which was 140 km/hr in a posted 90 km/hr zone.

“The RCMP have charged the 18-year-old male driver with Stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act and Driving Without Insurance. The vehicle was seized and impounded,” said RCMP in a statement released on Sunday. “The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.”

In the vehicle, there was also a 19-year-old man, which led to both being charged under the Health Protection Act.

As a result, both were charged and are now facing a $1,000 fine in addition to the previously-mentioned penalties.

“Nova Scotians are very good at looking out for one another in times of need. We are asking people to help protect their communities by reporting crime and suspicious behaviour to police, and by adhering to the steps outlined by government to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” police said.