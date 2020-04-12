London Ont. unemployment rate up 1% in March, April expected to be ‘worse’

Send this page to someone via email

A month after the World Health Organization officially declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, the jobless rate in Ontario’s London-St. Thomas region has increased by nearly one per cent.

The rate was at 4.9 per cent in February and jumped to 5.8 per cent in March.

Ed Holder, London’s mayor, spoke about the city’s unemployment rate during a virtual media briefing with the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Thursday.

He said March was a “… painful month for Londoners, London businesses, [and] folks across Middlesex County in terms of job losses.”

“We’ve lost 1,900 jobs in the month of March, and while we can say we’re still up almost 13,000 jobs from March of 2019, [that’s] small consolation for those who have lost their job,” said Holder.

“I don’t think there’s a cause for celebration here; I expect there’s going to be more troubling economic news in April and beyond.”

The March uptick put an end to five consecutive months of declines, but is still well below the 6.5 per cent unemployment rate recorded in September 2019.

Locally, the number of people claiming unemployment climbed by 2,700.

London’s labour participation rate, which has long been one of the lowest in Canada, continued to climb from 61.5 per cent in February to 61.6 per cent in March.

Gerry McCartney, the CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce spoke with Mike Stubbs on London Live Thursday.

“We only started reacting to the COVID-19 issue in the middle of [March], so we shed a lot of jobs just in that 15-day period in March,” said McCartney.

“Now we’re into April, and it’s getting worse.” Tweet This

McCartney explained the unemployment rate is hovering around 8-9 per cent currently, but it could go up as high as 12-15 per cent by the end of April.

McCartney says the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and other business organizations have worked with Statistics Canada to produce a survey for businesses “everywhere to participate.”

It asks businesses to explain how COVID-19 has impacted them, and what they anticipate in the upcoming months.

“Armed with this data, we can then go to the federal and provincial governments, and [the data] will help shape new programs, formulas, regulations and policies.”

Mayor Ed Holder also pointed out the London Jobs Now work site, where 3,400 jobs are currently posted.

–With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn Lebel