Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: London Ont.’s Mayor’s Task Force issues report detailing 32 ideas for action

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted April 10, 2020 3:11 pm
Mayor Ed Holder said they've focused on the impacts on various groups, as well as the recovery process in the last few weeks.
Mayor Ed Holder said they've focused on the impacts on various groups, as well as the recovery process in the last few weeks. 980 CFPL

The mayor of London Ont., has developed a list of ideas for action as part of the first summary report of separate task forces in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: London-Middlesex sees 13 new coronavirus cases on Good Friday, total now 183

According to a statement released Thursday, the report issued by the Mayor’s Task Force contains numerous discussions involving more than 200 people over the past three weeks as part of the Mayor’s Economic Impact and Recovery Task Force and the Mayor’s Social Impact and Recovery Task Force.

“I was speaking with the Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer, and we talked about things that we might be able to do to have some positive impacts, but first we had to understand what the issues were,” said Mayor Ed Holder Friday morning on the Craig Needles Show.

“One thing that was clear was that we needed to understand the economic impact [of the COVID-19 crisis], and [the] impact on social services, and not-for-profits.”
Ontario government releases COVID-19 modelling data
Ontario government releases COVID-19 modelling data

Holder said they’ve focused on the impacts on various groups, as well as the recovery process in the last few weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The economic business community has been subdivided into four areas, as well as social service and not-for-profits.

In total, the report outlines 32 ideas for action:

  1. Meet the immediate needs of people who have suddenly lost their income
  2. Support for renters and landlords
  3. More substantial property tax relief
  4. Ensure our frontline workers supporting our most vulnerable have the equipment they need
  5. Maximizing the experience and talents of our residents
  6. Closing the digital divide for students and families
  7. Clearly communicate programs in plain language
  8. Public health messaging for children and youth
  9. Ensuring women and kids at risk of domestic violence have a safe place to go
  10. Aligning deferrals of rent, utilities, property taxes, mortgage payments
  11. Minimizing layoffs by organizations without an immediate year-over-year revenue decrease
  12. Increase wage subsidy from 10 per cent to 75 per cent
  13. Coordinating the delivery of fresh, healthy food to people who are quarantined or self-isolating
  14. Meeting the basic needs of our most vulnerable
  15. Providing isolation spaces for people who are experiencing homelessness
  16. Increased support for crisis mental health and phone supports
  17. Benefits delivered through Ontario Works should be as flexible as possible
  18. Where possible and safe, adapting essential public works projects to new mobility patterns
  19. Front-load grants and transfer payments as much as possible
  20. A local clearinghouse matching needs for essential equipment and supplies and manufacturing capabilities
  21. Eliminate 30-day waiting period for work-sharing program
  22. Support of postal workers and Canada Post
  23. Continuation of public funding for arts, cultural events and festivals that have been cancelled
  24. Accelerating Core Area Action plan
  25. Lowering the peak load on essential services like grocery stores
  26. Security staffing
  27. Emergency procurement processes
  28. Flexibility in loading/unloading and delivery times
  29. Focused recovery plan for entertainment, culture, tourism and hospitality sector
  30. Support for recovery of the airport
  31. Closing the digital divide in infrastructure
  32. Shovel-ready infrastructure stimulus projects
Story continues below advertisement
“Those issues are going to change over the next number of weeks, [and] some may resolve themselves.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: London council’s motion to delay property tax penalties, interest extended

Certain ideas of action during the shutdown have already been actioned, such as “increasing the wage subsidy to 75 per cent, [and] eliminating the 30-day waiting period for work-sharing programs,” said Holder.

The mayor says in the meantime, the city is figuring out ways to keep the economy moving along while respecting social distancing.

“[The council] approved a number of city projects which were deemed essential, which [means] real employment for Londoners and organizations,” said Holder.

“I believe there were eight of them.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Locally, London Middlesex is seeing 183 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.

The death toll sits at eight, and there have been 52 recoveries.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19LondonLondon OntarioLondon City CouncilEd HolderCoronavirus LondonMayor Ed Holderlondon middlesexMayor Of LondonIdeas for action
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.