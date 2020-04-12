Death toll hits 10, 18 more cases of COVID-19 in London-Middlesex Easter Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Easter Sunday, bringing the total to 215.

The health unit also confirmed another death, raising total fatalities to 10.

The total number of recoveries remain at 54 as no new recoveries were announced.

According to the MLHU, 26 cases involve long-term care homes; that’s a jump of eight from Saturday.

There are five cases in retirement homes. Details regarding the new cases were not immediately available.

The health unit says the C6-100 area of Victoria Hospital in London Ont., is the most recent affected area with an outbreak.

The outbreak at Amica & Company Retirement was deemed over by the MLHU.

Elsewhere locally, outbreaks have affected Sprucedale Care Centre, Earls Court Village, Kensington Village, Chelsey Park, Seasons Strathroy, Grandwood Park and Henley Place, and Meadow Park Care Centre.

The health unit says one confirmed case of COVID-19 at a long-term care or retirement home is considered an outbreak.

As of Sunday, the London Health Sciences Centre says there are 13 patients being treated for COVID-19 at University Hospital, one less from Saturday. Five are in intensive care.

Victoria Hospital is treating 10 patients, one more compared to Saturday. Five are in intensive care.

Provincially, Ontario reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and 21 more deaths.

The death total in the province now sits at 274, while the total number of confirmed cases is 7,049.

The number of resolved cases rose to 3,121, or 44 per cent of all confirmed cases.

In Canada, as of Sunday at noon, the number of confirmed cases had climbed up to 23,702 — a jump of 401 since Saturday.

The death toll increased to 674 after 21 more fatalities.

More than 260 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,687.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 35, 27 of which remain active.

The number of deaths and resolved cases remained the same, at two deaths and six resolved cases.

Both deaths involve patients from Elgin — a woman in her 70s who became infected through travel and a woman in her 80s who became infected through close contact.

Elgin St. Thomas has 14 ongoing cases, one more from the day before, while Oxford County has eight, one more from Friday.

A total of 759 tests were conducted, 213 are pending results.

Huron and Perth

Health officials in Huron and Perth confirmed another death, raising the death total to two.

They say the death occurred in Stratford.

There are 31 cases of COVID-19 after zero additional cases were confirmed Sunday.

Stratford has 17 cases, and there are two in St. Mary’s.

Of the cases confirmed in Stratford, 11 have been reported at the city’s Greenwood Court long-term care home, where six residents and five staff have tested positive.

A resident at the Hillside Manor in Sebringville has also tested positive.

Sarnia and Lambton

Health officials with Lambton Public Health are reporting eight new cases of COVID-19, which brings their total number of confirmed cases to 115.

The death toll remains the same at 10.

There have been 15 recoveries.

Currently, 681 tests had been conducted in the county, with 88 awaiting results.

Health officials say 78 per cent of positive cases are in urban areas, and 22 per cent are in rural areas.

Sarnia’s Bluewater Health reported Sunday 26 confirmed COVID-19 patients were being treated in the hospital, while 11 were suspected positive or awaiting test results.

