Canada

Ontario reports 401 new coronavirus cases, including 21 deaths as total cases top 7,000

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 10:38 am
Ontario reported 401 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, including 21 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 7,049.

The death toll has risen to 274.

The number of resolved cases in the province sits at 3,121, or about 44 per cent of all cases.

Sunday’s increase in cases marks a six per cent jump compared to the day prior. That number has gone down over the past several days.

Saturday saw a 6.6 per cent increase.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 738, with 261 in intensive care and 196 on a ventilator.

Over 6,800‬ additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests done in the province to 103,165.

On Saturday, the provincial government extended its COVID-19-related emergency orders — including the closure of non-essential workplaces, outdoor park amenities and recreational areas, along with restrictions on social gatherings — until April 23.

More to come.

