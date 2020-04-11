Coronavirus outbreak: Doug Ford, Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Reynolds help collect PPE for Canadians

Conquer COVID-19 teamed up with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser on Saturday to collect PPE donations, which will be distributed to hospitals, family physicians, nursing homes, and community health groups during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wickenheiser even video-called actor Ryan Reynolds, who has been working with the organization to help spread their message. Reynolds said he has “never been so proud” of Canadians for helping out during the pandemic.