Coronavirus: Toronto mayor calls for stricter enforcement of physical distancing

Toronto Mayor John Tory is calling for stricter enforcement of physical distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Toronto Police Service and municipal bylaw officers are taking part in an enforcement blitz over the holiday weekend, and Tory said he wants to see more tickets issued, not just warnings.

“As you also know, despite very simple legal and health requirements, the most important of which is for people to remain two metres apart, there are still many people who are not doing what they must do to stay healthy themselves and to protect the health of others,” Tory said in a letter to police Chief Mark Saunders and Carleton Grant, the executive director of municipal licencing and standards.

“We have reports of everything from bonfires on the beach, to hanging out in groups in parking lots, to playing pickup sports in closed areas, all of which involve groups of people who don’t live with each other and thus could spread the virus.”

Tory said the majority of Toronto residents are following the guidelines, and for those who have not complied, officers have given “hundreds of informational talks, many warnings and some tickets.”

Tory said that enforcement is favourable, but since there are “many” people still not complying “the time has come for stricter enforcement and more tickets.”

In this weekend’s blitz, there are 200 bylaw officers taking part, 160 Toronto police members, and parking enforcement will be patrolling closed-off lots.

A similar blitz was held the weekend of April 4 to 5, which resulted in nearly 2,500 people being spoken to and around 30 tickets being issued.

“As an elected official I cannot direct law enforcement as to how they enforce the law, but I am by way of this letter offering my strong opinion,” Tory said.

As of Friday, there were 1,891 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, including 1,637 confirmed and 254 probable cases. Seventy-seven people have died from COVID-19 in the city.