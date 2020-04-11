Coronavirus: Quebec case count passes 12,000; long-term care centres struggling

Send this page to someone via email

Cases of novel coronavirus in Quebec have climbed to 12,292 as of Saturday, as worries about residents in long-term care centres continue to grow.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced 48 more deaths, bringing the total death count to 289. There are currently 778 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 211 in intensive care.

The provincial government’s focus has now shifted to elders and staff in long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) where the situation is dire.

Public Health announced that 90 per cent of COVID-19 related deaths in Quebec are aged 70 and over.

Six CHSLDs, in particular, are being severely affected by the highly-contagious virus according to Legault: The CHSLD Laflèche in Shawinigan, CHSLD of Sainte-Dorothée in Laval, Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci in Montreal, CHSLD La Pinière in Laval, CHSLD LaSalle in Montreal and the Alfred-Desrochers Pavillion in Montreal.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has also taken over management of a privately-owned long-term care facility, Résidence Herron in Dorval, following a recent outbreak of cases. The Quebec government said it discovered on Friday evening that 31 people have died at the residence since March 26, when the care centre had its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The province added on Friday that it will also no longer be transferring patients to CHSLDs.

Quebec’s health minister Danielle McCann and seniors minister Marguerite Blais announced a new plan to protect seniors and vulnerable people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. McCann said it would include increased screening, prioritizing facilities that currently have outbreaks, and increasing support to health care workers.

Blais also named Dr. Quoc Dinh Nguyen, an internist geriatric physician who specializes in epidemiology of the elderly, as their special adviser during the pandemic.

As for the rest of the population, the Quebec government has not ruled out reopening schools and daycares earlier than planned — but Legault said no decision has been made yet as the pandemic remains an evolving situation.

The Quebec government equally announced on Friday that all events — including festivals and sporting events — will be cancelled until August 31.

Premier Legault, Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda and Health Minister Danielle McCann are expected to deliver an update on the pandemic on Saturday at 1 p.m.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise and The Canadian Press