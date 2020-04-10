Dollard-des-Ormeaux man who was in a coma but survived coronavirus asking people to follow the rules

Send this page to someone via email

A Dollard-des-Ormeaux man who was in a coma and survived the novel coronavirus wants to warn people about the dangers of COVID-19 and how easily it can spread.

Thankful to be alive, Todd Leduc wants to make sure everyone takes preventive measures, such as physical distancing, seriously.

Leduc describes his ordeal as “the worst thing I ever had to go through in my life.”

It all started after a 10-minute visit to a family member who was unknowingly infected.

Leduc caught the disease and started showing symptoms, which included a high fever, a few days later.

“The early morning of April 1, my condition took a terrible turn and I had to call an ambulance,” Leduc said.

He was rushed to the Jewish General Hospital with abnormally low oxygen levels.

“I couldn’t reach my wife, there was no signal. So the doctor promised that she would contact my wife,” Leduc recounted.

“I was put in a coma, intubated and put into a respirator.” Tweet This

Before he went out, Leduc’s final thoughts were filled with anxiety.

“That I infected my family and my friends and my co-workers,” Leduc said filled with tears.

The father of three spent six days in hospital. He says he can’t thank enough all the staff who helped him survive.

“They’re my heroes,” he said with emotion.

Leduc’s message to everyone is “listen and stay home.”

“People have to understand that when our government is telling us this, they’re telling us to save lives and that life could be yours or somebody you love.”