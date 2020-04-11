Coronavirus: Bodies, elderly covered in feces found at Dorval long-term care facility

On Friday, Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann confirmed The Montreal Gazette’s findings that public health discovered two corpses at the privately-owned long-term care facility Résidence Herron in Dorval.

The investigation also found residents in a degrading state, with some being found wearing clothes covered in feces.

“Just before the press conference, I was informed of this situation. I want a report on this matter. It is very worrying, but I trust the CIUSSS who took over the operations,” said McCann during Friday’s press conference.

The Minister said she’s looking into the matter, suggesting that some of the personnel were sick with COVID-19 and there just weren’t enough people to take care of the elderly residents.

According to the Montreal Gazette, 20 residents have been quarantined at the residence for coronavirus and there are 154 suspected cases.

Minister McCann confirmed two people have died from the virus at the Dorval facility and 18 other deaths not linked to COVID-19 have been reported in the past month. There is no additional information about those deaths at this time.

McCann said the CIUSSS took charge of the residence a few days ago and is now informing residents’ families about the situation.

The Health Minister said the CIUSSS has launched a full investigation into the matter.

On Friday afternoon, the government announced they will be forming an expert committee to look into how CHSLDs and private residences are handling the COVID-19 crisis across the province.

The government revealed that six CHSLDs, in particular, are being severely affected by the highly-contagious virus: The CHSLD Laflèche in Shawinigan, CHSLD of Sainte-Dorothée in Laval, Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci in Montreal, CHSLD La Pinière in Laval, CHSLD LaSalle in Montreal and the Alfred-Desrochers Pavillion in Montreal.

Also Friday, Seniors Ministers Marguerite Blais and McCann said a new plan would be put in place to tackle the issues within the residence. The measures will include increased screening, prioritizing facilities that currently have outbreaks, and increasing support to health care workers.

— With files from Global’s Raquel Fletcher

