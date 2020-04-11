Coronavirus: N.S. couple calls for home birth suspension to be reversed

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia couple is calling on the provincial government to reverse its decision to temporarily suspend home births during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: London, Ont. police officers help welcome baby girl during surprise home birth

On March 30, the Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Health Centre announced home births would be suspended until at least April 30.

The statement on the IWK Health Centre website reads in part: “the decision to suspend all home care including homebirth was made within the context of high level pandemic planning.”

The statement goes on to say the ultimate goal of pandemic planning is to slow community spread.

1:55 Nurses’ union and NSHA calm fears over COVID-19 ‘one mask per shift’ policy Nurses’ union and NSHA calm fears over COVID-19 ‘one mask per shift’ policy

Ward doesn’t feel that decision is what’s best for her family.

Story continues below advertisement

She’s due to deliver her first child in May and has chosen to have a home birth with the support of a midwife.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She says she and her partner have been isolating for weeks on end and have had no contact with other people, leading her to question why going into a hospital to give birth to her first child would be considered safer than delivering her baby at home.

“To me, the home birth option is the safest for everybody. So, I was really surprised to hear it,” Ward said.

“I think protecting our health-care workers is really important but there’s nobody that’s taking self-isolating more serious than pregnant women.” Tweet This

READ MORE: Pandemic pregnancies prove stressful as COVID-19 questions remain unanswered

There are 13 registered midwives in the province and home birth requests have been increasing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a joint statement from the Midwifery Regulatory Council of Nova Scotia and the Association of Nova Scotia Midwives.

According to the Nova Scotia Health Authority, it is predicted that up to 35 per cent of health-care workers could become ill and unable to work due to the virus.

That information comes from an email sent to Ward in response to her concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

8:31 The Stanfields pen kitchen party anthem Stay The Blazes Home The Stanfields pen kitchen party anthem Stay The Blazes Home

“The potential for 35% of our midwives to be in that situation would mean we simply couldn’t safely support the mothers who hoped to give birth at home over the next few weeks. That is why we want mothers-to-be to make alternate plans now before a last minute, unsettling decision is necessary,” wrote Debbie LeLievre, the NSHA lead of patient experience.

Ward maintains her belief that she’ll be less likely to negatively impact the health of front-line workers if she’s allowed to give birth in her home with a midwife that’s followed strict public health directives.

“We know that two IWK workers tested positive for COVID last week, so I recognize that any exposure to other people is going to increase my likelihood of getting it,” Ward said.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia surpasses 400 coronavirus cases as another 34 identified