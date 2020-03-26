London, Ont. police officers help welcome baby girl during surprise home birth

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a birth story a London family, and London police, won’t soon forget.

In a scenario taken right from the movies, some London police officers found themselves called to the home of a south London woman who told them she believed she was about to give birth.

Police and paramedics both responded to the call, which came in around 10 a.m. However, officers ended up arriving first.

“I’ve been here for about 20 years, and I think this is the second time that I’ve actually heard this call being dispatched,” said Sgt. Robert Brown, one of the responding officers.



“We were faced with a situation that we don’t often have to deal with.”

Brown said the family told officers they had attended the hospital earlier that morning with signs of labour and were sent home to “wait it out a bit.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I guess the the baby decided to come earlier than the hospital staff had once thought,” he said.

Brown said although police don’t receive too much emergency childbirth training, officers tried to do the best they could to calm all involved until paramedics arrived.

“Mum was pretty anxious, and was panicking a little bit because of the situation,” he said.

“Family members that were there… they were pretty excited. They didn’t seem to be too afraid or upset or worried that trouble was happening, but everybody did their part.”

Middlesex-London EMS arrived within a couple of minutes, and took over the birthing as police calmed mom and provided other assistance, Brown said.

“Everything fell into place and everybody ended up having a great day.”

— With files from Devon Peacock and Jess Brady

1:05 Study finds episiotomies reduce severe tearing risks in assisted births Study finds episiotomies reduce severe tearing risks in assisted births