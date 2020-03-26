Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Premier Doug Ford to make announcement Thursday amid coronavirus pandemic

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 8:54 am
Updated March 26, 2020 8:56 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday March 24, 2020. .
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday March 24, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, along with his ministers, is expected to make another announcement on Thursday as the province tries to flatten the spread of COVID-19.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips for the press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

Global News will stream the announcement live.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Wednesday, the province unveiled a $17.B aid package aimed at helping residents, businesses and the health care sector in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The package was split into two parts: $7 billion in direct support and $10 billion in business tax and other tax-related deferrals.

More to come.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says manufacturers stepping up to produce personal protective equipment
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Doug Fordcoronavirus newsOntario governmentcovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsCoronavirus Ontario
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.