Premier Doug Ford to make announcement Thursday amid coronavirus pandemic

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, along with his ministers, is expected to make another announcement on Thursday as the province tries to flatten the spread of COVID-19.
Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips for the press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.
On Wednesday, the province unveiled a $17.B aid package aimed at helping residents, businesses and the health care sector in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The package was split into two parts: $7 billion in direct support and $10 billion in business tax and other tax-related deferrals.
More to come.
