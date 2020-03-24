Canada
March 24 2020 2:29pm
04:54

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says manufacturers stepping up to produce personal protective equipment

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that various manufacturers have been “stepping up” to provide more personal protective equipment to supply medical workers with, including those that normally don’t make the equipment. Health Minister Christine Elliott also stressed they had the supplies to help frontline workers but appreciate any additional help people or the private sector are able to provide.

