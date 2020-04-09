Ellen DeGeneres sparks backlash with coronavirus ‘jail’ joke

Send this page to someone via email

Ellen DeGeneres has drawn backlash after she compared being quarantined in her mansion during the coronavirus pandemic to “being in jail.”

DeGeneres is currently filming The Ellen Show from her house and made the “jail” comment during her broadcast on Monday.

“Today, I am filming this in my living room because it has the best light and sound and all the other rooms in my house are filled with toilet paper,” DeGeneres said.

“One thing that I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that people — this is like being in jail, is what it is,” she said. “It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay.”

The video is now unavailable on DeGeneres’ YouTube channel following the backlash the comedian received.

Many people who watched the video took to Twitter to call DeGeneres’s comments “tone-deaf.”

Ellen does her first show from home: “Being in quarantine is like being in jail. It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for ten days and everyone in here is gay.” pic.twitter.com/DH1ywZKAqR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 6, 2020

Ellen Degeneres really said social distancing is like being in jail when the government is out here sacrificing fast food workers who don’t even have that privilege 🤡 she probably hasn’t even discovered half of the rooms in her $27M mansion… pic.twitter.com/3l19ZI3Y7l — Tea Sesh 🍵◢ ◤ (@TeaSeshYT) April 8, 2020

Living in a 15 million dollar mansion is like being in jail?

Seriously Ellen? https://t.co/zFubujHKkt pic.twitter.com/e35GfTDnEX — Peter (@TheAdachiFan) April 8, 2020

If you want to know how unfunny Hollywood is, I suggest you watch the quarentine version of The Ellen DeGeneres Show from her home without a laugh track. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 7, 2020

Unfollowed two gay fashion Instagram accounts after they posted in Diet Prada that it was "no big deal" Ellen joked about being in prison at her 25 million dollar 2nd home. Ain't got time for people who are that tone deaf. — Kyle Bella (@quixoticblazes) April 9, 2020

@TheEllenShow I can't believe you compared your quarantine to jail. Terribly disappointed in you and all other tone deaf celebrities who say "we're all in this together". No you guys aren't. You don't have to expose yourself like healthcare workers do. — 🦓 (@zayraslife) April 9, 2020

Ellen Degeneres: quarantine feels like im in prison lol her house: pic.twitter.com/TGiAyOb40M — Saeed Awawdeh (@SaeedDiCaprio) April 9, 2020

Well we've known this for a long time but good LORD Ellen sucks so incredibly much. pic.twitter.com/OJ6wR18IeP — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) April 7, 2020

In March, DeGeneres shared a message of positivity with her fans after suspending production on her hit talk show due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“These are trying times, but just remember that we’re all in this together. Spread love, be kind, and just keep swimming,” DeGeneres captioned the video.

“Hi everybody, I want to send a video about love and kindness and being gentle,” DeGeneres began.

DeGeneres said the “one thing we can all learn from what we’re going through right now” is that “we’re all in the same boat.”

“We’re all vulnerable and at-risk and it doesn’t matter what your beliefs are, who you are, what colour your skin is, what religion you are,” she said.

“So that’s what I hope we get from this and that’s it. And that’s it, just sending love.

“I have fish and they don’t know anything is going on,” DeGeneres said as she panned the camera over to her fish pond. “They’re completely happy, they don’t care. Just swimming around because you know what their motto is, ‘Just keep swimming.’ That’s right, oh boy!”

DeGeneres has not responded to the backlash over her “jail” joke as of this writing.

