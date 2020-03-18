Ellen DeGeneres shares message of positivity amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

After suspending production on her hit talk show due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Ellen DeGeneres shared a message of positivity with her fans.

“These are trying times, but just remember that we’re all in this together. Spread love, be kind, and just keep swimming,” DeGeneres captioned the video.

“Hi everybody, I want to send a video about love and kindness and being gentle,” DeGeneres began.

DeGeneres said the “one thing we can all learn from what we’re going through right now” is that “we’re all in the same boat.”

“We’re all vulnerable and at risk and it doesn’t matter what your beliefs are, who you are, what colour your skin is, what religion you are,” she said.

“So that’s what I hope we get from this and that’s it. And that’s it, just sending love.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I have fish and they don’t know anything is going on,” DeGeneres said as she panned the camera over to her fish pond. “They’re completely happy, they don’t care. Just swimming around because you know what their motto is, ‘Just keep swimming.’ That’s right, oh boy!”

Earlier this week, DeGeneres shared a video of herself and her wife Portia de Rossi trying to stay entertained while building a 4,000-piece puzzle.

“I haven’t done them in a long time but it shouldn’t be that hard,” the 62-year-old talk show host said.

DeGeneres had said she thought the puzzle would only take an hour to complete but she returned to Instagram to update her fans on her progress.

Story continues below advertisement

“Well, guess what. I attempted to do the puzzle, because when I attempt to do something I do it — that’s the person I am,” she said in a video posted almost two hours later.

“I counted the pieces and there’s only 3,9999, not 4,000. I don’t know about you, but when I get to the end of the puzzle and feel so good and accomplished and there’s one missing, it’s not fun.”

After putting the puzzle away and opting to read a book, DeGeneres returned because she found the missing puzzle piece under her table.

“I put everything away and then found the missing piece under the table. I’m back to doing the puzzle,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

DeGeneres complained that her wife didn’t want to help her and she had to turn “all 4, 000” puzzle pieces over.

“The hardest part is turning each and every one of these pieces over. This is time-consuming. Nobody seems to want to help me. People just want to film me doing it and not help me,” DeGeneres said as de Rossi laughed in the background.

“I’m going to do it because I’m the kind of person when I say I’m going to do something, I do it. Ellen ‘Do It’ DeGeneres is my name.”

In her final puzzle update, DeGeneres declared that “4, 000 pieces is ridiculous.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t have a table big enough. Who does?” she said. “Whoever gave us this puzzle — and I’m going to find out who — this is ridiculous.

“I’m not going to do it because I’m not stupid. It’s Ellen ‘Not Stupid’ DeGeneres,” she added, before saying she was going to go do something else.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.