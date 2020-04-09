Menu

Economy

Quebec to provide update on coronavirus crisis as cases continue to climb

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 9:45 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec to test all staff at care home facilities for COVID-19
Quebec premier François Legault said during Wednesday's coronavirus briefing that the province will be testing every staff member and every resident at all long-term care facilities throughout the province, to better track the spread of the virus and to protect the province's most vulnerable.

After cautiously expressing optimism about the ongoing health crisis, Quebec’s premier is expected to provide an update on Thursday on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

François Legault seemed hopeful about the economy in his Wednesday update as non-essential services remain shuttered. He said Wednesday that the situation is beginning to stabilize despite the number of COVID-19 cases surpassing 10,000.

There are 175 deaths attributable to the disease in Quebec. The majority of victims were over the age of 70.

READ MORE: Hydro-Québec, New York Power Authority ink mutual assistance deal amid COVID-19 crisis

As a result, the government said it will be adding more resources to long-term care facilities known as CHSLDs, which are hard hit by COVID-19. This includes deploying doctors and nurses to residences in a bid to protect seniors.

Legault also reminded Quebecers not to let their guard down and to continue practising social-distancing measures.

In Montreal, where roughly half of the province’s cases are located, public health said on Wednesday projections show the number of cases is nearing its peak.

READ MORE: Quebec coronavirus cases top 10,000 as province boosts measures to safeguard seniors

Mylène Drouin, director of Montreal public health, said that hospitalizations are likely to rise as infections reach their highest number.

The City of Montreal has also extended its state of emergency for an additional five days. The measure, which came into effect on March 27, was first issued to provide better services for the homeless.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also announced on Wednesday that the city will be boosting police presence over the holiday week to ensure the public is respecting physical distancing.

Coronavirus: Glimmer of hope for Quebec’s floundering economy
Coronavirus: Glimmer of hope for Quebec’s floundering economy

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and the Canadian Press

