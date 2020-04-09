Hydro-Québec, New York Power Authority ink mutual assistance deal amid COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Hydro-Québec announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement with the New York Power Authority in which the two companies agreed to help each other to guarantee a continuous supply of electricity in Quebec and New York state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quebec Crown corporation said the agreement is in effect until September. It allows for sharing expertise and specialized workers, as well as the supply of equipment or materials if needed.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Premier François Legault offers glimmer of hope for Quebec’s economy

The agreement was signed about a week ago, according to Hydro-Québec.

Each company will determine whether it is able to help the other while considering its own needs and the health and safety of its workers.

READ MORE: Quebec coronavirus cases top 10,000 as province boosts measures to safeguard seniors

Hydro-Québec said New York and Quebec have long worked together in the field of electricity, which dates back to 1910.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2019, Quebec hydroelectricity exports represented about five per cent of total consumption in New York state.

0:36 Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec’s total number of COVID-19 cases passes 10,000 Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec’s total number of COVID-19 cases passes 10,000