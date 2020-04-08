Quebec to provide update on coronavirus pandemic after releasing projections

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expected to inform the public on the latest developments concerning the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday after releasing projections on the possible course of the outbreak.

The sobering scenarios estimate that the novel coronavirus will lead to anywhere between 1,263 and 8,860 deaths in the province by the end of the month. There could be 29,000 to nearly 60,000 cases by April 30.

Public health officials were reluctant to provide exact figures, but they say the situation will likely be closer to the best-case scenario.

The peak of the outbreak is expected in 10 days, on April 18, according to the model.

In Quebec, COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has killed 150 people. There are more than 9,000 confirmed cases.

Premier François Legault struck a cautiously optimistic tone on Tuesday, saying it is positive that the number of patients in intensive care has not changed.

He also stressed that the fight isn’t over. Quebecers still have to abide by strict social-distancing measures, he added.

Over the past three weeks, the province has introduced expansive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. Non-essential businesses, schools and daycares are closed until at least May 4.

As part of the plan, gatherings have also been banned, and the government is clamping down on regional travel.

In Montreal — which accounts for roughly half of the province’s COVID-19 cases — festivals and other activities have been cancelled until at least July 2.