Montreal launches spring flood prevention campaign amid coronavirus pandemic

The City of Montreal is launching a flood prevention campaign on Tuesday as warmer weather sets in.

Flood prevention officials will visit areas that have been hard hit by rising waters over the past three years, including Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Senneville, in the coming weeks.

Residents in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève boroughs will also be visited.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a statement that the safety of citizens remains a priority for her administration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is important to prepare the public in high-risk areas ahead of potential flooding, she added.

“We want to equip them so that they prepare to intervene quickly, as we prepare ourselves,” she said.

In March, the Quebec government warned it will not be able to set up emergency shelters for displaced citizens in the case of spring flooding.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said at the time that the COVID-19 pandemic means a risk of contamination. The province has called on municipalities to secure potential accommodations, such as hotels, to house flood victims.

In Montreal, the Plante administration said on Tuesday it is continuously monitoring water levels.

The minor flood threshold has just been reached at Lac des Deux-Montagnes and at the Carillon generating station as of Monday, according to Montreal officials. However, water levels are expected to stabilize and there will be a slight decrease in flow.

When it comes to flood prevention, the city is asking residents in at-risk zones to prepare by having a plan and 72-hour emergency kit.

In 2019, disastrous spring flooding hit at least 250 municipalities across Quebec. Rising water levels forced the evacuations of thousands of residents.

— With files from the Canadian Press