Major spring flooding struck 250 municipalities in Quebec

The Quebec government says 4,900 requests for financial aid have been filed and nearly $26 million has been given in compensation so far to flood victims following weeks of rising water levels across the province.

Severe spring flooding struck 250 municipalities in Quebec and more than 1,000 soldiers were deployed to help during the height of the floods.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said on Thursday the army’s efforts helped “limit the damage caused by these exceptional floods.” Soldiers played a vital role in helping secure homes in the flood-stricken area and provided support to local police forces and frontline workers, she added.

As cleanup slowly begins in towns affected by flooding, the province is reminding flood victims they can apply for financial aid through the new compensation program announced in April. Under the plan, homeowners who live in flood zones are also being offered up to $200,000 in compensation to move.

Information sessions are being held in affected areas, where residents can find out more about applying for financial aid. The deadline to apply for compensation varies between July 25 or Aug. 8 depending on the municipality.

Flood victims who need assistance are asked to call 1-888-643-2433.

— With files from The Canadian Press