Health

Coronavirus: Premier François Legault offers glimmer of hope for Quebec’s economy

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 7:34 pm
Updated April 8, 2020 7:38 pm
Coronavirus: Glimmer of hope for Quebec’s floundering economy
WATCH: The province has not yet hit its peak in the coronavirus pandemic but Quebec Premier François Legault says he hopes to start slowly re-opening businesses. Global's Raquel Fletcher explains.

Quebec Premier François Legault expressed optimism about the possibility of getting Quebec’s economy back on track, after taking a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-essential businesses have been shuttered for weeks in an effort to contain the spread the virus, which has had an impact on the economy.

Legault said he was encouraged by COVID-19 projections — made public on Tuesday — and believes Quebec is leaning towards a best-case scenario because of its social-distancing measures.

Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec projections show COVID-19 peak likely in mid-April
Public health officials project the number of cases will peak around April 18 and Legault said he was hopeful businesses could start opening next month.

“But we have to restart the economy without restarting the pandemic,” he warned.

READ MORE: Sugar Shack owner left devastated by season’s early finish

Quebec’s public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said social-distancing measures will continue be as important as ever. He also stated that most gatherings will still be forbidden in order to avoid a resurgence of the virus.

Legault said re-imagining the workplace should be top of mind.

“I think it’s important that managers, owners of different businesses, that they start thinking about a new way to work in the next weeks or months,” he said.

READ MORE: Quebec to inject $2.5 billion for struggling businesses amid COVID-19 outbreak

On Monday, the government announced a $100-million employee training program to help businesses adjust to a new reality. The idea is to ensure employees are trained to use new technologies and can learn new workflows.

Other measures put forward by the government to boost the economy include the Panier Bleu, an online platform to encourage Quebecers to buy locally, as well as various subsidies for businesses and individual workers alike.

Legault said government officials are also working with various company representatives to see how businesses will be able to re-open, provided the “figures stay good in the next few days.”

It’s a reminder that everyone has a crucial role to play in the pandemic.

“I know it’s tough, tough to continue all our efforts, but as we say in English: April showers bring May flowers,” he said.

— With files from Global’s Raquel Fletcher 

