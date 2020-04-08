Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg police say civilian member tests positive for coronavirus

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 11:21 am
Updated April 8, 2020 11:22 am
Danny Smyth speaks during a press conference in Winnipeg, on Dec. 11, 2015. Winnipeg police are having to reallocate officers as the city deals with a surge in crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Danny Smyth speaks during a press conference in Winnipeg, on Dec. 11, 2015. Winnipeg police are having to reallocate officers as the city deals with a surge in crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Winnipeg police say a civilian member of the force has tested positive for COVID-19.

Police chief Danny Smyth is scheduled to release more information at a 12 p.m. press conference Wednesday.

READ MORE: 3rd coronavirus death reported in Manitoba, 13 new cases

Global News will endeavour to stream the press conference live in this story.

Coronavirus outbreak: Third Manitoban dies from COVID-19
Coronavirus outbreak: Third Manitoban dies from COVID-19

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Winnipeg policecoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus Casescoronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in WinnipegWinnipeg police coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.