Nova Scotia sees another record spike in coronavirus cases

Nova Scotia announced 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 342.

This is the biggest one-day spike in cases Nova Scotia has seen so far.

Of the 32 cases announced, 27 were identified in the central zone, three in the eastern zone and two in the northern zone. The total breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia is as follows:

Central zone: 235

Western zone: 42

Eastern zone: 33

Northern zone: 32

Of all the cases in Nova Scotia, 47 per cent involve male patients and 53 per cent involve female patients.

There are 265 active COVID-19 cases in the province, as 77 patients have now recovered and the cases are considered resolved. In 11 cases, the patients are in hospital.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed more than 700 tests on Tuesday and is now operating 24 hours a day. To date, 11,346 tests have come back negative.

On Tuesday, the province announced a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions had died in hospital in the eastern zone as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

It was the first death connected to COVID-19 in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

