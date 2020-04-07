Nova Scotia reports province’s first death connected to COVID-19

The first death connected to COVID-19 has been recorded in Nova Scotia.

According to the province, a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died in hospital in the eastern zone as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

“I had hoped this day would never come and I’m deeply saddened that a Nova Scotia family is going through this,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement. “My deepest condolences go to the family and friends who are grieving today.

“This virus is dangerous. We have to work to slow it down to protect ourselves, those we love and everyone in our communities so that no other family has to suffer a loss like this.”

The province says the woman was in her 70s, and had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday in hospital.

The premier offers his condolences to her family in a news release this morning. A full update is coming later. — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieTV) April 7, 2020

Chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang announced 31 new cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 293.

Nine are now in hospital and 64 have now recovered. Over 10,000 COVID-19 tests have come back negative.

Of the cases in the province, 52 per cent are female and 48 per cent are male. The age group with the most positive cases is those between the ages of 45 and 64.

Updated case numbers will be announced later in the day.

With files from Sarah Ritchie.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

