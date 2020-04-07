City of Regina cancels National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina has cancelled its National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration to help minimize and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The event, which takes place in Victoria Park every June, would have marked the city’s eighth year celebrating the day.

“National Indigenous Peoples Day is a tradition in Regina, and it will return,” Mayor Michael Fougere said in a news release Monday.

“It has been a point of pride to see more people and organizations coming together each year as a community to celebrate and acknowledge the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada.”

The city said its top priority is the health, safety and well-being of the community and its employees.

It said it will continue to work with internal and external partners on a proactive approach to deal with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. That includes the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the Ministry of Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The city reminds residents to limit indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people, except for families in the same household and where critical public and business services are conducted.

