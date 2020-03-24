Coronavirus: University of Regina cancels spring convocation amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Regina has announced the cancellation of spring convocation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision comes as another safety precaution the university is taking, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the province.

The cancellation of the ceremony will not affect when students will receive their diplomas and degrees.

“We were all really disappointed, but [not] necessarily surprised” said Keyleen Sawatzky, a fourth-year university student after receiving the news that her convocation ceremony will not being going forward.

The U of R also informed students today that campus buildings will be closed every day at 8 p.m. in order to remain social distancing practices.

