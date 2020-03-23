Coronavirus: Saskatchewan to provide update on COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is set to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the province reported eight new cases, bringing the total to 52. Of the total cases, 33 are confirmed. The remaining 19 are presumptive positive.

Twenty-one infected are in Saskatoon, 19 are in Regina, five are in southern Saskatchewan (which excludes Regina), four are in central Saskatchewan (excluding Saskatoon) and three are in northern Saskatchewan.

Additionally, of those infected as of Sunday, 62 per cent are male and 38 per cent are female.

On Monday, Saskatchewan NDP Party Leader Ryan Meili made a call out to the province asking it to provide “direct, immediate financial aid to Saskatchewan people.”

Rather then “creating categories of people who will be eligible for financial aid, the province needs to prioritize speed with a far-reaching aid package,” Meili said in a statement.

“The plans released to date leave too many falling through the cracks. To keep our economy afloat and to ensure people are able to cover their basic needs, we need the province to take quick action.”

Meili is also questioning the province’s decision to allow employers to lay off its workers without notice or pay-in-lieu, without certainty of being rehired.

“We cannot leave people without any money in their pockets in this crisis. We are calling for fast action to help people,” Meili said.

More than 500,000 Canadian applied for Employment Insurance last week, according to Meili.

The province will have a chance to respond during Monday’s update.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend social distancing, frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

-With files from Mickey Djuric.