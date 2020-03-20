Saskatchewan premier signs order enforcing measures protecting against spread of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Additional cases of COVID-19 are prompting the Saskatchewan government to take serious action.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe signed an order on Friday pursuant to the provincial state of emergency — demanding all orders of the government and chief medical health officer must be followed.

The order gives law enforcement agencies in Saskatchewan full authority to enforce them. If disobeyed, fines could be issued.

Moe shared his concerns that people returning to Saskatchewan from international travel are not taking part in the recommendation to self-isolate for 14 days.

“I know that the vast majority of Saskatchewan people are taking their personal responsibility seriously and following this order,” Moe said in a press release.

“But a few are not. This is not a suggestion. It is not a guideline. It is the law and it must be followed.”

The government said anyone who travelled internationally must self-isolate for 14 days when arriving back in Canada. This doesn’t apply to health care workers, truckers, rail workers, airline workers required to work to maintain essential services.

People identified by a medical health officer as a close contact of someone with COVID-19 must self-isolate for 14 days, according to the press release.

While in self-isolation, people who start feeling symptoms of the virus must call HealthLine 811 and follow their instructions, officials said.

In addition, the government said anybody living with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 must go into self-isolation and to call HealthLine 811.

The following measures are effective immediately:

Public gatherings of over 25 people in one room are prohibited except where two-metre distancing between people can be maintained; workplace and meeting settings where people are distributed into multiple rooms or buildings; and retail locations;

Nightclubs, bars, lounges and similar facilities must close. The takeout of alcohol or food products is permitted with two-metre distancing between customers and the delivery of alcohol or food products;

In-person classes in all primary and secondary educational institutions both public and private are suspended;

Visitors to long-term care homes, hospitals, personal care homes, and group homes shall be restricted to family visiting for compassionate reasons.

The following measures are effective March 23:

The closure of restaurants, food courts, cafeterias, cafes, bistros and similar facilities. Exceptions are takeout with two-metre distancing between customers during pick-up; drive-through food services; delivery of food products; soup kitchens, not-for-profit community and religious kitchens with two-metre distancing between tables;

The closure of all recreational and entertainment facilities including fitness centres, casinos, bingo halls, arenas, curling rinks, swimming pools, galleries, theatres, museums and similar facilities;

The closure of all personal service facilities including tattooists, hairdressers, barbers, acupuncturists, acupressurists, cosmetologists, electrologists, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, suntanning parlours, relaxation masseuses, facilities in which body piercing, bone grafting or scarification services;

The closure of dental, optometrist, chiropractic, registered massage therapy and podiatry clinics except for non-elective procedures;

All daycare facilities are limited to a maximum of eight children unless they can configure the facility so that a maximum of eight children are kept in room and be in accordance with the Saskatchewan child care guidelines for care; and

All daycares that are co-located with long-term care or personal care home that meet the above restriction shall be segregated with a private entrance so that there are no shared common areas with the home and no interaction between daycare children and residents of the facility.

The province now has eight cases of COVID-19 confirmed and 18 presumptive cases as of March 20.

