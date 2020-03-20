COVID-19 concerns prompt Alberta’s Fort McKay First Nation to ban visitors

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nation community in northern Alberta announced Friday it is setting up checkpoints around its perimeter to keep visitors away over concerns about the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

“In a joint meeting held today in Fort McKay between Fort McKay First Nation Chief Mel Grandjamb… Fort McKay Métis President Ron Quintal and their respective council members, it was agreed to come together as one nation and work jointly to keep the COVID-19 virus away from our community,” the Fort McKay First Nation said in a news release.

Officials in the community said COVID-19 has “made its way to our doorstep,” citing what they said is a confirmed case of the disease in Fort McMurray.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, the Alberta government had reported 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta’s North zone. In total, Alberta has 146 confirmed cases.

The Fort McKay First Nation said checkpoints were being set up around the community and that only residents, essential services and staff will be let in.

“The Fort McKay First Nation and their community members have always relied on our land for security and as a refuge,” officials said. “Today we are exercising our sovereign rights and will be controlling access into our lands.

“These measures serve to decrease pathways for the COVID-19 virus into our community and to protect the heath and safety of all our members.”

The Fort McKay First Nation is surrounded by major oilsands operations. Officials said they want both the general public and the business community to respect their decision with regard to mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in their community.

“Together, as a nation, we will persevere and manage through this emerging situation,” officials said. Tweet This

On Thursday, Alberta health officials announced the province had recorded its first death as a result of COVID-19.

