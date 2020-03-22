Saskatchewan reports new cases of COVID-19 bringing total to 52

Send this page to someone via email

As of Sunday, Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health is reporting eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total cases to 52.

Of those, 33 cases are confirmed and 19 cases are presumptive positive.

One of the new cases is someone in their late teens. All others who have COVID-19 are adults, says the Ministry of Health.

Additionally, of those infected, 62 per cent are male and 38 per cent are female.

Of the total cases, 21 are in Saskatoon, 19 are in Regina, five are in southern Saskatchewan (which excludes Regina), four are in central Saskatchewan (excluding Saskatoon) and three are in northern Saskatchewan.

To date, 4,536 COVID-19 tests have been performed by the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory. Additional demographic information on these cases is not available at this time, the province says, as health officials continue their contact investigation.

The Ministry of Health is reminding people to practise social distancing, meaning they must be separated from other people by at least two metres, or six feet, while shopping or doing other activities.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab was not available Sunday for comment. However, he will provide a provincial update on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

For more information visit the Government of Saskatchewan’s website.

