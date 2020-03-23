Team launched in Saskatchewan to help with business hardships caused by COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A Business Response Team has been created in Saskatchewan to help with the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial government announced Monday that the team will work with businesses to identify program supports available to them both provincially and federally.

“COVID-19 has caused significant economic hardships for businesses as we all work together to reduce the spread of this virus,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a press release.

“We know businesses have questions and this response team will help them navigate this uncertain situation.”

A webpage has been developed for businesses to access information and ask questions. People also have the option of emailing supportforbusiness@gov.sk.ca or calling 1-844-800-8688.

Workers who have been had their employment impacted by the current economic situation can visit a newly launched website for information on supports.

“During this challenging time, it is critical that the government continue to take action to support both the health and safety of our citizens as well as the economy, businesses and workers of our province,” Harrison said in a statement.

Saskatchewan businesses, innovators and suppliers who think they have a solution that can help the government fight COVID-19 can email submissions to the SaskBuilds Single Procurement Service at procurement@gov.sk.ca.

