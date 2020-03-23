Menu

Canada

Team launched in Saskatchewan to help with business hardships caused by COVID-19

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 6:05 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 6:07 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan confirms 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing provincial total to 66
WATCH ABOVE: Saskatchewan confirms 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing provincial total to 66.

A Business Response Team has been created in Saskatchewan to help with the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial government announced Monday that the team will work with businesses to identify program supports available to them both provincially and federally.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan rolls out financial support plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

“COVID-19 has caused significant economic hardships for businesses as we all work together to reduce the spread of this virus,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a press release.

“We know businesses have questions and this response team will help them navigate this uncertain situation.”

Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 vaccine research continues at University of Saskatchewan

A webpage has been developed for businesses to access information and ask questions. People also have the option of emailing supportforbusiness@gov.sk.ca or calling 1-844-800-8688.

Story continues below advertisement

Workers who have been had their employment impacted by the current economic situation can visit a newly launched website for information on supports.

“During this challenging time, it is critical that the government continue to take action to support both the health and safety of our citizens as well as the economy, businesses and workers of our province,” Harrison said in a statement.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Saskatchewan reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 66

Related News

Saskatchewan businesses, innovators and suppliers who think they have a solution that can help the government fight COVID-19 can email submissions to the SaskBuilds Single Procurement Service at procurement@gov.sk.ca.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

