Free group therapy for COVID-19 front line workers

From her rural home in the outskirts of Fredericton, New Brunswick Sudon Daigle wants to assist front like workers in the COVID19 pandemic with free online therapy sessions.

“We go into the subconscious mind which actually looks after 95 per cent of your thoughts, beliefs and things like that,” said Sudon Diagle – Rapid Transformational Therapy™ Therapist

Sudon says this is done through hypnosis which can be done in a group setting.

“I have a degree in psychology plus I’m also registered with the international association of counselors and therapists as well as the international association of psycho therapists,” said Daigle.

Sudons clients say this type therapy helps them to moderate stress, which they feel would be a great release of those working through corona-virus.

“It’s a form of looking at your life and where you can kind of let things go so that they are not heavy anymore,” said Kat Roberts a Client of Sudon Daigle.

Korin Ford is a LPN and also a paying client of Sudon, she says covid 19 has taken its toll on nurses in the province.

“My heart really goes out to them and I think as a public we should be supporting our nurses the government has cut nursing so much and now it showing how much they have cut, said Korin Ford.

Fords recommends essential workers in need should take advantage of the free therapy.

“I would say with everything that’s going on and front line workers that are working under high stress for sure it would help with that,” said Ford.

To give back during the pandemic, Sudon aims to assist finding the root cause of any mental or physical issue, pattern or behavior and provide sustainable results not just for those in Canada but worldwide.

“They are really going above and beyond so what little part I can play in helping them relieve their stress and help them to move forward psychologically in a healthier way, that my intent.”

The group therapy sessions Sudon is offering will be on Tuesdays at 7pm Atlantic standard time, front line workers can register on the Accelerated Wellness Therapy Facebook page.