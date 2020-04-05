2 more Via Rail employees test positive for COVID-19, company announces

Send this page to someone via email

Via Rail Canada (Via Rail) announced on Sunday that two more employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to the press release, one of them worked at the ticket office at Montreal Central Station while the other worked aboard trains in the Québec City-Windsor Corridor.

Via Rail said the employees haven’t worked since March 15 and 22, and only developed symptoms while at home.

On Saturday morning, it announced one of its maintenance centre employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that three employees were in close contact with their infected coworker.

The test results were determined Friday evening.

The said employee, who works in the maintenance centre’s storage room, has not been to work since April 1, when he first presented symptoms.

The Via Rail employee informed his supervisor that he had been in contact with someone infected by the virus, but came to work nonetheless.

Those other employees, who have not been said to have symptoms nor to have been tested, have been ordered to remain in self-isolation and monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

The passenger rail service claims it has since followed Public Health guidelines by deep-cleaning and sanitizing all working areas.

Meanwhile, all employees that might have been in contact with the infected workers have been contacted.

Passengers that might have been in contact with the ticket agent and those who took trains 61, 44, 643 and 68 on March 14 and 15 were also made aware of the situation according to VIA Rail.